Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Plunging Top As She Promotes Bang Energy

Ukrainian beauty Leanna Bartlett sent temperatures soaring on Friday, January 29, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old bombshell was captured near an outdoor pool for the footage, which was paired with the electronic song "Stereo" by Ella Faye. Leanna switched between a number of sexy poses and gestures that easily drew the eye to her killer curves.

At the beginning of the clip, she walked slowly down some steps with the front of her body facing the camera as she adjusted her locks. She then paused and stood with one hip cocked as she pouted and glanced toward the camera's lens. In another part of the clip, she opened and drank a can of Bang Energy. She also flipped her hair back, caressed her figure, and sat down poolside as she rubbed some water on her tanned legs, giving off a very sexy vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which was parted to the left, fell around her back and shoulders in large bombshell waves. She rocked her nails semi-long with a light pink polish that complemented her outfit.

Leanna showcased her busty assets in a black crop top from Bang Energy's clothing collection. The garment featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders, a pink and white Bang Energy logo in the front, and a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The scanty number also flaunted her toned midsection as it barely reached below her ribcage.

She paired the top with cheeky, low-rise, pink bikini bottoms that highlighted her curvy hips and round booty. She accessorized the poolside look with a dainty necklace and a bracelet.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good Friday and promoted Bang Energy, tagging both their main page and their CEO's page. She also provided social media users with a discount code for the fitness supplement company's products.

The reel went live less than one day ago and has already amassed more than 72,000 views and 5,000 likes. Dozens of admirers also headed to the comments section to relay their admiration for the model, her beauty and her figure.

"Beautiful and gorgeous lady Leanna. Lovely figure you have and lovely smile," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of blue and black heart emoji.

"You look so cute princess," another admirer chimed in.

"Gorgeous babe," a third fan asserted.

"Fabulous figure, looking good," a fourth user proclaimed.

The model often serves up jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account. Just two days ago, she shared some images of herself in a sexy cream-colored crop top and a matching miniskirt.