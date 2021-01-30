Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 30, 2021
Laura Sagra Heats Up Instagram In A Strapless, Cut-Out Bikini While Drenched In Sunshine
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Columbian beauty Laura Sagra thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers on Saturday with a delightfully sexy update that seemed to lift their spirits. The fitness and bikini model showcased her incredible physique while relaxing outdoors with a stunning expanse of blue sky in the background.

Laura expressed her lighthearted mood in the caption, which was also evident in her tranquil, sun-kissed expression. In the first ten minutes after the post was uploaded, over 1,000 fans had double-tapped their screens to show their approval for her spectacular appearance.

Laura's navy blue bathing suit featured a skimpy design that displayed lots of skin. The top was a strapless bandeau style embellished with a trio of circular cutouts in the center that revealed an ample portion of her cleavage.

The matching bottoms had a slight dip in the front and double straps that ran low across her petite hips.

She also wore a pair of white Nike sneakers with no visible socks. Other accessories included a watchband on her left wrist and a pair of delicate, gold-colored chains around her neck. Her short, manicured nails were painted a pale shade with dark accents.

Laura casually styled her platinum tresses and they fell over one shoulder in loose waves. Long, layered tendrils framed both sides of her face.

She posed on what appeared to be a rooftop balcony overlooking the tops of green trees and a small cluster of high rise buildings in the distance. The sky was dotted with serene white clouds. A glass wall encircled the elevated patio, allowing for optimal view of the landscape.

Laura lounged sideways on a long, wicker couch lined with plush cushions. She faced the camera with her left leg open wide and folded in front of her body. Her right knee was spread in the other direction and her toes touched the brick floor.

Her left elbow rested on the back of the cushion and she trailed her fingertips through a section of her hair. The other hand was draped on the corresponding thigh. She turned her head to one side and gazed off-camera with a slight smile.

Although Laura appeared to be quite relaxed in the snap, the sunshine spilling across her midsection showed that her abdominal muscles still appeared surprisingly taut and engaged. The light struck her body at a distinct angle, indicating that the sun was close to the horizon, although it was difficult to discern whether it was very early in the morning or nearing the end of the day.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.