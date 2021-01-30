Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 30, 2021
Ashley Alexiss Bares Backside In Cheeky Yellow Teddy: 'Catch Ya On The Flip Side'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Ashley Alexiss showed off her voluptuous curves in a gorgeous tropical setting. The sexy pose delighted the model's 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, Ashley posed in the shade under a straw-covered deck with a gorgeous body of water in the background. A small pool sat in between the structure and another one nearby. The blue sky above her featured several white puffy clouds. She knelt on a chair with tan cushions, holding her hands on the back of it and hovering her bottom just above her bare feet. Ashley looked back over her shoulder at the camera with a small, open-mouthed smile.

She wore a sheer yellow lace teddy in the photo. The garment was tied around her neck and featured a thong back that showcased her bare backside. The high-cut legs emphasized her nipped-in waist. The outfit also featured a ruffle under the bust line. She accessorized with large sparkly stud earrings and an anklet. The model's long blond hair hung over one shoulder past her breasts and pieces of it blew across her forehead in the wind.

To go along with the cheeky photo, Ashley also included a fun, teasing caption from a movie, along with a link to her website. Instagram users showed their appreciation for the sexy outfit, with more than 15,000 hitting the like button. Nearly 160 also took the time to compose a comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

"Come back to Vegas! We need to shoot again. And celebrate a new president! I hope you're doing great! You look amazing," enthused one follower, who added a laughing crying smiley to their message.

"DAYUM! Why don't we see you in yellow more often?! It suits you perfectly. You're a true goddess on earth," a second devotee gushed, along with a sun and flame emoji.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, get my girl on the cover already pleeeeeeeeaseeeeee! Keep slaying, Ashley. You are my favorite model, no doubt!" declared a third user, including a row of flames and a 100 percent emoji with their words.

"Wow! You look gorgeous. Nice peach and perfect proportions. I love the caption," a fourth person replied, adding red lips, roses, and hearts for further emphasis.

Ashley often shows off her signature curves in bikinis and other skimpy lingerie, which keeps her followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled them with a photograph of herself posing outside in a pink bikini.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.