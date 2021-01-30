Ashley Alexiss Bares Backside In Cheeky Yellow Teddy: 'Catch Ya On The Flip Side'

Ashley Alexiss showed off her voluptuous curves in a gorgeous tropical setting. The sexy pose delighted the model's 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, Ashley posed in the shade under a straw-covered deck with a gorgeous body of water in the background. A small pool sat in between the structure and another one nearby. The blue sky above her featured several white puffy clouds. She knelt on a chair with tan cushions, holding her hands on the back of it and hovering her bottom just above her bare feet. Ashley looked back over her shoulder at the camera with a small, open-mouthed smile.

She wore a sheer yellow lace teddy in the photo. The garment was tied around her neck and featured a thong back that showcased her bare backside. The high-cut legs emphasized her nipped-in waist. The outfit also featured a ruffle under the bust line. She accessorized with large sparkly stud earrings and an anklet. The model's long blond hair hung over one shoulder past her breasts and pieces of it blew across her forehead in the wind.

To go along with the cheeky photo, Ashley also included a fun, teasing caption from a movie, along with a link to her website. Instagram users showed their appreciation for the sexy outfit, with more than 15,000 hitting the like button. Nearly 160 also took the time to compose a comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

"Come back to Vegas! We need to shoot again. And celebrate a new president! I hope you're doing great! You look amazing," enthused one follower, who added a laughing crying smiley to their message.

"DAYUM! Why don't we see you in yellow more often?! It suits you perfectly. You're a true goddess on earth," a second devotee gushed, along with a sun and flame emoji.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, get my girl on the cover already pleeeeeeeeaseeeeee! Keep slaying, Ashley. You are my favorite model, no doubt!" declared a third user, including a row of flames and a 100 percent emoji with their words.

"Wow! You look gorgeous. Nice peach and perfect proportions. I love the caption," a fourth person replied, adding red lips, roses, and hearts for further emphasis.

Ashley often shows off her signature curves in bikinis and other skimpy lingerie, which keeps her followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled them with a photograph of herself posing outside in a pink bikini.