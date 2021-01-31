Trending Stories
Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 31, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Spills Out Of A Semi-Sheer Lace Bustier
Anna Harnes

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 12 million Instagram followers after posting a triple-picture update where she wore a tiny semi-sheer lace bustier.

The bustier featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette that revealed the model's shoulders and collarbone. The neckline of the garment was so low that little of her cleavage was left to the imagination and Anastasiya looked perilously close to spilling out in some photos. Down the front of the top were metal hooks that joined the two sides of the top together and vertical bonding provided support for her bust.

The garment featured sleeves that were made from a semi-sheer lace material. The sleeves were a trendy voluminous style with excess fabric that bunched around her wrists. A small ruffle at the upper hem of each sleeve added a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look. The top cropped at Anastasiya's midriff to reveal a small sliver of her torso.

The Miami-based model completed the look with a pair of tight white pants. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate Anastasiya's hourglass figure. The pants were well-tailored and hugged the model's curves. Like the bustier, they were a creamy white color that flattered Anastasiya's sun-kissed skin.

The social media star accessorized with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a large gold watch. In addition, she sported a tan mini-tote. Anastasiya styled her long brunette hair into a chic low ponytail that was fastened with a black velvet scrunchie. A few escaped tendrils expertly framed her face.

The influencer posted three pictures in total. In the first, she angled herself sideways to show off her physique and looked over her shoulder toward the camera. The second was a close up shot, during which Anastasiya brought her hand toward her shoulder while offering fans a small smile. Last but not least was a picture from behind so she could show off her backside.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 175,000 likes and around 3,000 comments.

"You look beautiful Anastasiya... I love your outfit, it's beautiful just like you," gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several emoji including a red rose and fire symbol.

"I love seeing your cute, adorable little doll's face," raved a second.

"Most desirable women on the planet," proclaimed a third.

"So pretty girl, so perfect," added a fourth, concluding the comment with several kissing face emoji.

Anastasiya had previously wowed fans after modeling a skintight mockneck dress, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.

