Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 30, 2021
Khloe Terae Shows Off Her Derriere In A Thong Bodysuit While Braving Snowy Weather & Doing The Splits
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Khloe Terae didn't let a little chilly weather stop her from going scantily-clad outdoors. The Playboy model braved freezing temperatures to create some tantalizing content her for 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In a recent Reel, she was shown exposing her peachy posterior to the elements during a trip to a ski resort. Her geotag indicated that the footage was shot at Powder Mountain, which is located in Eden, Utah.

Khloe bared her toned buns in a white spandex bodysuit. The upper half of the garment had long sleeves that offered some protection from the cold, but its thong back covered little of her backside. Her unusual winter wear also included a pair of knee-high sweater socks crafted out of gray cable-knit fabric.

She elevated her look with a few pieces of gold jewelry. Her bling included a pair of hoop earrings and a watch. Her blond hair was styled in an elegant topknot.

Khloe's video began with a shot of the scenic view from the high balcony where it was filmed. Her lodgings overlooked a few other buildings and a snow-covered landscape with distant dark mountains. The sky was gray and hazy.

Khloe identified the woman filming the footage as her friend Sydney Montana. When Sydney turned the camera on her pal, she asked Khloe what she was doing.

"The splits with a view," the model replied.

Khloe was doing a variation of the gymnastics position. She stood on the tiptoes of her left foot and pressed her upraised right leg against one of the balcony's thick wooden posts. Her knee was near her head, and her toes were pointed. She wrapped her right arm around the post to keep her balance.

She held the stretch for a few moments before lowering her leg and hooking it over the balcony's rustic wood railing. As she did so, she flashed a smile at the camera.

Her Instagram followers were impressed with the demonstration of her flexibility.

"Regardless of the location, when you're doing the splits there's ALWAYS a view," read one response to her post.

"This was one of the most insanely sexy things I've ever seen," commented another fan.

"Beautiful long legs," wrote a third admirer.

Khloe seems to enjoy showing off how limber she is in unusual places. As reported by The Inquisitr, one of her recent Instagram shares was a video of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model doing the splits in the narrow aisle of a private plane.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.