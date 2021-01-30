Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Insane Curves In Scanty Blue Lace Lingerie

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko shared some smoking-hot new photos of her famous form on Saturday, January 30, sending her 1.1 million Instagram followers into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old was captured inside of a large bedroom with a fireplace for the four-slide series. She struck some eye-catching poses that easily flaunted her killer curves.

In the first image, she sat on the bed with the front of her body to the camera. She rested both hands on the bed's white comforter as she pushed her chest out. She smiled widely while her head was tilted slightly to the right and directed her sweet gaze toward the camera's lens. Jilissa posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she wore a sultry pout on her face. The third photo displayed her smiling once more as she looked away from the camera, while the fourth showed her with both hands on her knees.

Her long blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in gorgeous waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her round nails long with a nude polish.

The model showed off her enviable physique in a scanty blue lace lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, an intimates brand based in Solihull, England. Her bra featured adjustable skinny straps that went over her shoulders, an elastic band that featured the brand's logo and unpadded low-cut cups that put much of her cleavage on display.

Jilissa teamed the top with matching thong bottoms that also featured a scanty design and called attention to her curvy hips. The briefs' thin high-rise straps, which wrapped around her waist, highlighted her slim midsection.

She accessorized the bedroom look with several gold jewelry pieces, including two necklaces and a bracelet.

In the post's caption, she simply shared a blue butterfly emoji.

Jilissa's post went live just one hour ago and has already amassed more than 16,000 likes, looking to be quite popular with her followers. In the comments section, more than 100 fans instantly relayed their thoughts on the model, her physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

"I love this set," one individual commented, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"Gosh girl you are so gorgeous," another admirer chimed in.

"You look so cute, beautiful princess," a third fan gushed, adding several fire, red heart, and star-eyes symbols.

"What a gorgeous smile, darling," a fourth user added.

Jilissa has updated her Instagram feed with plenty of drool-worthy content this week. Just yesterday, she shared some photos that showcased her killer curves in a daring black thong bikini.