Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 30, 2021
Donald Trump Allegedly Called QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Offer His 'Support'
News
Anna Harnes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed on Twitter on Saturday morning that she had recently received a call from former President Donald Trump in which he thanked the controversial Georgia lawmaker and offered his "support."

"I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I'm so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100 percent loyal to him because he is 100 percent loyal to the people and America First," she tweeted.

In addition to the revelation that she had been in communication with Trump, Greene also wrote a long multi-tweet thread on the future of the MAGA movement and her political opponents.

"You can never beat [Trump] because We The People have his back," she tweeted of the former president.

Though many pundits have suggested that Trump will find it difficult to become a political power player after a mob stormed Capitol Hill on January 6 in an attempt to stop the Biden presidency, others have suggested that the former real estate mogul may emerge from the White House even "more powerful" than before, per The Inquisitr.

The alleged supportive phone call comes after Greene had been pressured to resign from her position after numerous questionable statements and policy positions have recently come to light. For example, she reportedly once posted about a conspiracy that suggested that Jewish-owned solar companies could have been responsible for the wildfires that ravaged the state of California in 2018, per Newsweek. Shortly after screenshots of the since-deleted Facebook post circulated online, the phrase "Jewish Laser Beams" started trending on Twitter.

In addition, Greene has supported conspiracy theories including that 9/11 was an inside job and that a body double sometimes stood in for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes into a microphone.
Getty Images | Dustin Chambers

However, Greene brushed off criticism by claiming that liberals were attacking her because they "hate America."

"In these divisive times, real leaders must be determined and strong to be able to withstand the rabid mob that preys on weakness in order to get their way, which is to destroy our country," she wrote in another tweet.

Though many QAnon supporters have been implicated in the Capitol Hill riots, Greene was sure to condemn the violence that rocked Washington earlier this month. However, she also tweeted her frustration that there was not a similar level of outcry for "people who were left to endure the Democrat riots" over the summer.

The alleged phone call marks the second time that the former commander in chief has waded into the public sphere since his departure from the Oval Office. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, he released his first statement late last week.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.