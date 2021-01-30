Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Ashanti Flaunts Her Thick Thighs In A Daring Ensemble At 2:35 A.M.
nsfw
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, R&B songstress and actress Ashanti tantalized her 6.1 million followers with a duo of snaps taken in the early hours of the morning. She stood in a simple space with textured gray wallpaper behind her and hardwood flooring underneath her feet, and appeared to reference in the caption that the images were captured at 2:35 A.M.

She showcased her voluptuous figure in a daring ensemble that highlighted her curvaceous lower body in particular. Ashanti rocked a blazer with a low-cut neckline and sculpted statement shoulders. She appeared to have gone braless underneath the jacket, and the neckline showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Lapels with a hint of sheen to them framed her chest.

The sleeves of the garment incorporated segments of bold red fabric that made a major statement, and featured a voluminous ruffle detail that added some visual interest. A button over her abdomen closed the garment, and accentuated her slim waist to perfection.

The hem of the blazer grazed the tops of her thighs, and extended beyond the insanely skimpy shorts she appeared to be wearing. Her voluptuous thighs were on full display in the look, as were her shapely calves. Her skin glowed under the lights of the room she was in, and she finished off the look with a few accessories.

Ashanti added a few extra inches of height with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, and wore two different anklets, a delicate piece that was barely visible and a sparkling one with a thicker style. She also wore a choker around her neck, some earrings, a ring, and a pair of bold square sunglasses that covered up a large portion of her face.

Her long locks were slicked back in a sleek high ponytail, and the overall look made a major impact.

In the first shot, she leaned against the wall, placing one hand flat on the surface to her right while she tugged at her ponytail with her other hand, the ends reaching all the way to her shapely hips. In the second shot, she faced the camera, her arms positioned by her sides in a way that showcased the embellishments on the sleeves.

Her audience absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 198,900 likes as well as 2,526 comments within 22 hours of going live.

"It's the legs for me!" one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"You kill'em every time queen!" another follower chimed in.

"You look stunning," a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti stunned her audience with a similar ensemble, in which she rocked high-waisted hot pants and a different jacket, finishing the look with a statement necklace and strappy heels.

