Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
Qimmah Russo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bandeau Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Fitness superstar Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Saturday, January 30, with some smoking-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self, wowing her 1.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed at the beach for the four-slide series as the tranquil hues of the ocean filled the background behind her. Qimmah flaunted her enviable figure in every frame as she struck several eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood with one leg in front of the other as she faced the camera. She cocked one hip to highlight her curves and tilted her head to her right. She rocked a sultry expression on her face as she looked into the camera's lens. She sat on her shins in the second snapshot, showing off her booty as she posed from her left side. The third image displayed her left side once more as she popped her derriere out and tugged on her bottoms. Meanwhile, in the fourth slide, she drew the eye to her chest as she grabbed onto her top.

The model rocked her long brunette locks in a high ponytail that added a polished element to her overall appearance. Her nails were short and painted white.

She flaunted her killer curves in a scanty bikini with a colorful abstract print. The suit's top featured a bandeau-style body that tied in the front. The garment tightly wrapped around her busty assets as it revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that featured ruffles. The briefs provided minimal coverage as they highlighted Qimmah's curvaceous hips and pert backside. Their high-rise side-straps also accented her slim core.

In the post's caption, she engaged with her fans by asking them about the climate where they reside. She also mentioned in the post that her photos were snapped by Nate Zielke, a digital content creator.

The post went live just 30 minutes ago and has quickly become a hit, amassing more than 7,000 likes. Dozens of admirers also verbalized their sweet thoughts about the model in the comments section.

"Stunning pictures," one individual wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"You are such a hot babe, you are just a continued exquisite work of art, can you possible get any more gorgeous," another admirer chimed in.

"Wow amazing pictures. Stunning beauty," a third fan asserted.

"Damn babe you're beautiful," a fourth user praised.

The stunner shared another jaw-dropping post just two days ago that showed her in a plunging red top and tiny boy shorts while she worked out.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.