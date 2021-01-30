Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron Slams A COVID Vaccine For 'Quasi-Ineffective' And 'Not Encouraging' Results
News
Anna Harnes

French President Emmanuel Macron launched an extraordinary attack on one of the vaccines for the novel coronavirus, calling it only "quasi-effective" in public remarks on the drug. The comments come as the world has launched a massive immunization effort in the hope of ending the pandemic that has claimed around 2.2 million lives globally.

Macron took issue with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as it appears to be less effective for those over the age of 65, which is one of the major populations the European nation hoped to protect, per France 24.

"Today we think that it is quasi-ineffective for people over 65," he told reporters.

"What I can tell you officially today is that the early results we have are not encouraging for 60 to 65-year-old people concerning AstraZeneca," he continued.

"We have to be realistic: the real problem with the AstraZeneca vaccine is that it doesn't work in the way we expected," he concluded, per Politico.

That said, the French president noted he was not completely briefed on the matter and would be relying on scientists for any official mandates.

"I don't have any data, and I don't have a scientific team of my own to look at the numbers," he acknowledged.

Emmanuel Macron gives a speech.
Getty Images | Dan Kitwood

The world leader almost immediately received pushback about his comments, including from the vaccine developers themselves.

Sir John Bell, Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford who led the vaccine trials and is a member of the U.K. vaccine task force, claimed Macron's statements were "very unfair and also untrue," per iNews UK.

In addition, others argued the French president's words encouraged anti-vaccination conspiracies, which have plagued much of Europe. However, it should be noted that his statement concerned one specific COVID-19 vaccine and not vaccines for the coronavirus as a whole.

Though many medical experts have hit back at the comments, Macron is not the only one to raise concerns about the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. For example, the German vaccine commission, known as STIKO, announced on Friday that it was maintaining its position on encouraging older citizens to avoid getting that shot and should instead wait to receive one of the alternatives.

"The reason is because there is currently insufficient data on the effectiveness of the vaccines on people above 65-years-old," the commission claimed.

Currently, there are three approved vaccines for COVID-19. In addition to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, there are also options from Pfizer/Biotech as well as Moderna. In addition, a new Johnson & Johnson drug might soon enter the market after showing promising results that avoided fatalities and hospitalization by 100 percent, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.