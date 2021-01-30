Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Metallic Bikini & Semi-Sheer Cover-Up
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a trio of snaps taken while she was abroad. Her last few photos have been shared from St. Barths, and her most recent set of pictures was no different.

Cindy stood on a luxurious-looking white boat with a silver railing going all the way around it. The vessel was in the middle of a breathtaking blue body of water, with a gorgeous sky above and some rolling hills visible in the distance.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Cindy made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post, so her followers would know where to look for the pieces.

She flaunted her flawless figure in a barely-there metallic bikini. The bikini top consisted of little more than a two triangular pieces of fabric with thin straps extending over her shoulders, around her back, and across her chest between the cups. The fabric gleamed in the sunlight, and she had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the garment, as well as a serious amount of underboob.

Cindy paired the top with matching bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front, baring plenty of her toned stomach. The sides stretched high over her hips, secured with bows. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass curves, and the strings dangled down her thighs on either side.

She layered a semi-sheer black polka dot crop top over the garment, leaving it open for a casual vibe. She was barefoot as she posed on the side of the boat, but added a few accessories, including a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose and several layered gold necklaces.

She faced the camera directly in the second share, keeping her sunglasses on but showing off her body from the alternate angle. One of the necklaces had a circular pendant that rested just above her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her curves.

In the third and final share, she placed both hands on the side of the boat and rested on the metal railing, arching her back in a way that highlighted her pert posterior. Her blond locks were styled in tousled waves that blew around in the wind, giving her an effortlessly gorgeous vibe.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received over 10,000 likes within just 38 minutes of going live, as well as 222 comments from her audience.

"Wow so sexy," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of kissing face emoji.

"What a body!" another follower exclaimed.

"You are so beautiful," a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another snap from St. Barths in which she rocked skimpy swimwear. She showcased her curves in a tiny white thong-style two-piece as she lounged on a sandy beach.

