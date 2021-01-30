Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Kindly Myers Flashes Sexy Sideboob & Pert Derrière In White Thong Bathing Suit
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Kindly Myers let it all hang out in her latest Instagram share, which she uploaded on Saturday. The smoking-hot model was sure to have her followers drooling as she rocked a skimpy piece of swimwear in front of the camera.

In the racy shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny white thong bathing suit. The garment included a daring cut on the sides that flashed her sexy sideboob. It also included an open design in the back to show off even more skin. The thin straps flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders as well.

The suit fit snugly around Kindly's slim midsection and was cut high over her hips. The thong bottoms also put her pert derrière on full display, as well as her toned thighs.

Kindly posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She turned her body to the side and arched her back dramatically as she pushed her round booty outward. She raised both of her arms over her head as she turned her face toward the camera and gave it a bright smile.

In the caption, Kindly encouraged her supporters to build a life they love and to live it every single day.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back. She also credited her photographer and geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly's over 2.3 million followers appeared to approve of the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in just two hours. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic.

"You Bright Up Any Guys Life," one follower wrote.

"You're the most beautiful woman ever to live," declared a second fan.

"You look so radiant, great smile!" a third comment read.

"Very gorgeous girl," praised a fourth user.

Kindly is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure in her online photos. She's often seen sporting racy looks that contour to her busty chest, long legs, rock-hard abs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently brought some heat to her grid when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pair of white thong panties and a clingy gray crop top. That post has also proven to be popular among her fans. As of this writing, it has racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 680 messages.

