Larsa Pippen Slays In A Sparkling Purple Top & Skintight Leather Pants

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a close-up shot in which she showcased a bold ensemble. The picture was taken outdoors, and a few details of the lavish space were visible in the background, including a wrought-iron bench, a few columns adding some elegance to the space, and a paved court. Lush greenery bordered the area, separating it from nearby structures, and a few rooftops were also visible in the distance.

Larsa stood in the middle of it all, and showcased her curves in an ensemble from the brand Oh Polly. She made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption. The photo was captured by her son Preston Pippen, who Larsa likewise tagged, crediting him in the caption with a camera emoji.

Her top featured structured cups that had an underwire and resembled a bra, with thin straps extending around her neck in a retro-inspired style. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display in the garment, which extended down her torso before ending in an asymmetrical hem. A sliver of skin was exposed on one side of her slim waist, and the entire piece was covered in sparkling embellishments. The garment was a deep purple hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Larsa paired the bold top with equally eye-catching bottoms, opting to rock some high-waisted leather trousers. The waistband hugged her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass curves, and the material stretched over her shapely hips.

Larsa's long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down her back in a sleek style. She posed with one hand by her side and the other resting on the back of her head as she kept her gaze focused on the camera.

She paired the photo with a simple but sweet caption, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 7,500 likes as well as 112 comments within just 39 minutes of going live.

"You are good, you are beautiful, you are clever, you are strong!" one fan wrote, showering her with compliments.

"So pretty my love," another follower chimed in.

"With all due respect you are too beautiful," a third fan commented.

"You're an angel. 46 and killing the game," yet another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a snap in which she rocked a more casual ensemble, keeping things "low key," as she mentioned in the caption. She paired some high-waisted beige trousers with a slightly rumpled button-down shirt that she left unbuttoned, offering a tantalizing peek at her figure.