Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Considering Trade To Los Angeles As Rams Could Dump Jared Goff
Football
Nathan Francis

Matthew Stafford could have his eyes on Los Angeles for his next destination, which would leave Jared Goff on the move as well.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, the soon-to-be former Detroit Lions quarterback has shown interest in being moved to the Rams after asking for a trade.

"Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions," he tweeted.

"While it's unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff's long-term deal on the books, they've explored the possibilities with Stafford."
There have been a number of teams connected to Stafford since he reportedly asked the Lions to give him a fresh start. The upcoming offseason looks to be a busy one for quarterback changes, as many other starters are expected to change teams, including Deshaun Watson, who has also asked his franchise for a trade.

It was not clear what kind of package the Rams could put together to offer Detroit, or whether they could top other potential suitors like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Both of those teams have been mentioned in the mix for a new signal caller, and both have high first-round picks that could be used as part of a potential package.

Others have pegged the Indianapolis Colts as a top contender for Stafford, with reports that he may prefer a move there. The Colts are looking for a new starter after Philip Rivers announced his retirement. ESPN's John Clayton noted that Stafford has some existing connections to members of the franchise.

"So, I think he's kind of in the same mind as [Colts owner] Jim Irsay and also he knows [rookie quarterback] Jacob Eason, because they both have some roots in Georgia," he said, via the SB Nation blog Stampede Blue.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Rams have actively looked at the idea of moving on from their starter, just two years after he led his team to the Super Bowl. The former top overall pick has been inconsistent during his tenure there, excelling during the regular season where he had thrown for 107 touchdowns in 69 career games but struggled in the playoffs. He had thrown just four touchdowns in six career playoff games, completing 57.4 percent of his passes compared to a 63.4 percent clip during the regular season.

If he does return to the Rams, Goff is expected to move into an open competition with backup John Wolford for the starting job in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.