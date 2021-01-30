Alexa Collins Rides A Horse In A Tasseled Bikini Top And Fendi Slide Sandals During Costa Rica Trip

On Saturday, January 30, Alexa Collins shared a series of vacation photos with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. They were snapped during a trek up a mountainside on horseback, and they showed that she was ready to stop and pose for bikini pics as soon as she found the perfect setting to do so.

Since touching down in Costa Rica, Alexa, 25, has delighted her fans with a few visual updates from her trip. Her latest set of three pics began with the type of photo that her online admirers are used to seeing on her Instagram page. She posed in a colorful crochet bikini that featured a pattern of stripes in brown, tan, orange, and white. Her string top was finished with rows of tassels on the bottoms of its tiny triangle cups. The accents' fringe-like threads covered a significant amount of her ribcage. Her bottoms boasted long string ties that were an earthy brown hue.

The lower half of Alexa's swimsuit was mostly hidden from view due to the location of her photo. She sat in the shallow water of a stream. To her right, there was a steep, rocky bank topped with ferns and other tropical foliage. She sat on a stone surface with a gentler slope, positioning her legs to her left side and leaning on her right hand.

Her two-piece showed off her ample bust, taut midsection, and toned legs. She accessorized with a Chanel pendant necklace, a thin choker chain, and aviator sunglasses. Her blond hair had a slight wave that looked soft and natural.

There was a rushing waterfall behind Alexa. Her photoshoot's scenic setting also included tall, dense trees. The next image in her slideshow appeared to show how the adventurous model reached the location. She was pictured sitting on the back of a white horse with a mottled gray face and pink nose. She still rocked her bikini top, but she had added a pair of black athletic pants to her look. On her feet, she wore a pair of black Balenciaga slide sandals.

Alexa laughed as she gripped the horse's reins and her saddle horn. In her final slide, she and her steed were shown from the side. A wall of towering bamboo formed most of the backdrop of the shot.

One of Alexa's followers seemed amused by her choice in footwear.

"You would go horseback riding in Balenciaga slides," the fan wrote in the comments section of her post, adding a crying laughing face emoji.

Others complemented the globe-trotting influencer.

"Extremely Beautiful with an amazingly beautiful smile," commented one admirer.

"Stunning pics of you Alexa," another message read.