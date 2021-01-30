Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Bru Luccas Shows Off Her Bikini Body From The Front And Back, Asks Which Is Hotter
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Bru Luccas seemed to send the pulses of her 3.9 million Instagram followers racing by posting a new photo where she modeled two different swimwear sets in two different poses. In the caption, the model cheekily asked fans which they thought was hotter.

In the first option, Bru wore a bright red bikini that accentuated the California resident's bronzed tan. The top was a classic triangle silhouette with a deep plunging neckline that showed off her collarbone and décolletage. Tiny strings wrapped around her neck to create a halter style. Showing off her washboard abs, Bru completed the set with a pair of matching bottoms. They were also a string style, with tiny straps that were pulled towards her midriff in a high-rise silhouette.

In keeping with the hot red theme, Bru wore a classic bandana to tame her hair. She also accessorized with a beige satin scrunchie and hiking boots. She posed by facing the camera directly and tilting her head while giving fans a smoldering look. Behind her, a luxurious red sports car could be seen.

In the second pose, Bru wore a one-piece swimsuit with a fun striped design. The stripes were a variety of colors, including pink, yellow, navy, light blue, and white. The rainbow hues gave the ensemble a cool retro-like vibe, despite the sultry modern cut.

The back of the swimsuit featured a low-scooped design that exposed Bru's toned back and shoulders. The bottom had a cheeky thong silhouette that left little of the model's backside to the imagination. High leg slits on the sides extended to just below her waistline, showing off her hips and highlighting her hourglass figure.

Bru styled her hair into a straight and sleek look, her long brunette locks cascading down her back. She completed the outfit with a pair of pale pink flip-flops.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 324,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments.

"Killing me softly," raved one awestruck user.

"This is like picking Lambo or Ferrari," a second joked.

Her followers seemed split over which option they preferred, though it looked as if a slight majority liked the right one more.

"The right is a masterpiece," gushed a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye emoji.

Others were more diplomatic in their responses.

"Both," another proclaimed, adding a fire symbol to their message.

This is hardly the first time the Brazilian model wowed her followers this week. A few days ago, she flaunted her fit figure in a pair of tight and tiny biker shorts, per The Inquisitr, much to her fans' delight.

