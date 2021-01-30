Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Teresa Giudice, 48, Flaunts Bikini Body Alongside Shirtless Boyfriend At The Beach
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Teresa Giudice showed off her flawless bikini body and her love for her new boyfriend in a sizzling beach photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the new photo on January 29, where she posed in a string two-piece alongside Luis Ruelas.

Teresa looked years younger than her actual age of 48 as she put her hand on her hip and bent her left leg while barefoot on the sand. She revealed plenty of her tan in a black bikini, which was made up of a plunging triangle top that showed her toned tummy and plenty of her décolletage. She paired it with matching plain low-rise black bottoms.

Teresa rocked a see-through bright pink lace cover-up, which stretched down to her knees but was open to flaunt all her obvious hard work at the gym.

She covered her eyes with glam sunglasses and rocked a fedora over her long brunette locks that cascaded over both shoulders. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace.

Teresa put her arm around her man as they posed together in front of the ocean.

Luis went shirtless in gray swim shorts and showed off his impressive abs while cuddling up to the reality star. He wore metallic-lensed sunglasses and rocked a pendant necklace.

Teresa gushed over for her boyfriend in the caption, tagging him in her message and on the snap.

Many shared their thoughts in the comments section, including plenty of Real Housewives stars.

"So happy for you," wrote RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson.

"Gorgeous," commented her former co-star Kelly Dodd, along with a red heart.

Others who wrote in the comments included Teresa's longtime friend and RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania, RHOC's Tamra Judge, and Jersey Shore star Jennifer "JWOWW" Farley.

The upload attracted almost 70,000 likes in under 17 hours and more than 790 comments, proving to be a hit with her 2 million followers.

People confirmed that Teresa was seeing a new man in November and the couple went Instagram official a month later. Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years, but the former couple finalized their divorce in September.

Teresa's snap with her new man came shortly after she shared just how grown up her and Joe's daughters are. Earlier this week, she posted a gorgeous family photo of herself and her four kids posing in front of a green screen and praised them as "Strong Women" in the caption.

