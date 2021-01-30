Lauren Dascalo Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Lauren Dascalo made her 1.1 million followers happy with a sizzling bikini update added to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 29. The social media star spent time outdoors, enjoying the sunny weather in California in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the video, Lauren was seen flaunting her fantastic figure in a garden. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Los Angeles. Clad in her sexy bathing suit, she could be seen sitting on her legs on the grass with her thighs spread. She flipped her hair and tugged at her top, pulling the string down to tease her fans.

The next part showed the babe in a similar pose but with her thighs closed. This time, she tugged at her thong. The videographer moved closer to the model, giving viewers a good look at her killer body. One segment showed a close-up shot of a Bang Energy drink. Lauren took a sip of the canned drink and smiled when she faced the camera. She then posed sideways with most of her backside shown on camera, showcasing her perky booty.

Lauren wore a bright swimwear set, which complemented her flawless fair complexion. The top featured triangle cups that strained against her shapely breasts, and its plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms with a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs. The waistband was made of thin straps that clung to her waist, accentuating her hips. The high-cut design exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Lauren wore a few accessories with her beach day attire, including a name necklace and a bangle. She had her blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust and almost reaching her waist.

In the caption, Lauren mentioned her favorite color and added a flower emoji. She then asked her followers their preferred color and tagged Bang Energy's social media page in the post. The influencer also urged her fans to follow the company's CEO and added relevant hashtags.

Admirers from all over the globe adored the latest share. The video has been viewed over 156,000 times. It also raked in more than 4,400 likes in less than a day. Fans swarmed the comments section with over 450 messages. While many raved over her fit physique, others praised her beauty.

"You are so beautiful!!! I like light blue," a fan commented.

"I am a man, and I like pink because of you. So hot!!!" wrote another follower.