Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
Lauren Dascalo Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Lauren Dascalo made her 1.1 million followers happy with a sizzling bikini update added to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 29. The social media star spent time outdoors, enjoying the sunny weather in California in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the video, Lauren was seen flaunting her fantastic figure in a garden. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Los Angeles. Clad in her sexy bathing suit, she could be seen sitting on her legs on the grass with her thighs spread. She flipped her hair and tugged at her top, pulling the string down to tease her fans.

The next part showed the babe in a similar pose but with her thighs closed. This time, she tugged at her thong. The videographer moved closer to the model, giving viewers a good look at her killer body. One segment showed a close-up shot of a Bang Energy drink. Lauren took a sip of the canned drink and smiled when she faced the camera. She then posed sideways with most of her backside shown on camera, showcasing her perky booty.

Lauren wore a bright swimwear set, which complemented her flawless fair complexion. The top featured triangle cups that strained against her shapely breasts, and its plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms with a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs. The waistband was made of thin straps that clung to her waist, accentuating her hips. The high-cut design exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Lauren wore a few accessories with her beach day attire, including a name necklace and a bangle. She had her blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust and almost reaching her waist.

In the caption, Lauren mentioned her favorite color and added a flower emoji. She then asked her followers their preferred color and tagged Bang Energy's social media page in the post. The influencer also urged her fans to follow the company's CEO and added relevant hashtags.

Admirers from all over the globe adored the latest share. The video has been viewed over 156,000 times. It also raked in more than 4,400 likes in less than a day. Fans swarmed the comments section with over 450 messages. While many raved over her fit physique, others praised her beauty.

"You are so beautiful!!! I like light blue," a fan commented.

"I am a man, and I like pink because of you. So hot!!!" wrote another follower.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.