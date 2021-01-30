Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Brings The Heat In Risqué Lingerie & Fishnets
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Dellanos went into full bombshell mode for Friday's Instagram share and stunned her 2.6 million followers with a sultry showing of skin that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The internet vixen flashed her ample assets in sexy black lace lingerie and fishnet stockings, and sent temperatures soaring by posing seductively on a couch.

The tantalizing upload showed Alexa lounging languidly on her back. The picture was snapped from a high angle that flaunted her buxom chest and gave fans an eyeful of her toned midriff and voluptuous thigh. The babe raised her knee, allowing her audience to take a good long look at her fishnets, while at the same time teasing her famously bodacious booty. She oozed nonchalance and sensuality as she crossed her hands above her head, glancing to the side in a kittenish manner.

Alexa's busty curves were barely contained by a plunging bra that exposed the entirety of her cleavage. Its see-through cups caught the eye with an elegant yet super revealing print that left nothing to the imagination. The risqué number had flirty cutouts across the bottom and side, which bared a titillating amount of underboob and sideboob. Stylish underwire details provided definition to her voluptuous bosom, which was further accentuated by a chic scalloped trim adorning the underband and daring neckline.

The lingerie included matching panties, of which only the side strap was visible in the shot. Even so, fans could still notice the item's low-rise design and an incredible high cut.

Alexa finished off the smoking-hot look with a set of textured gold bangle bracelets that added sophistication to the racy duds.

The babe pulled up her hair in a messy style, letting her tresses spill over the pillow seat. The light gray fabric made her blond locks and dark apparel pop even more. A white blanket with black detailing was laid undeath her backside, emphasizing her curves and drawing particular attention to the swell of her hip.

The 25-year-old penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing she was talking about desire. A rose emoji added a coquettish touch.

The steamy upload causer a stir with Alexa's devoted fans, who showed their adoration by double-tapping the photo more than 65,860 times in 14 hours. In addition, over 670 people left a message under the scorching post, the vast majority raving about her beauty and hotness.

"You never cease to amaze me," wrote Daisy Marquez, who further expressed her admiration with a heart-eyes emoji.

"Ow OWww," said Celeste Bright, ending with a flame.

"Yummy," Isabella Buscemi described the provocative look.

"Mine," Amanda Diaz chimed in.

Lauren Dascalo commented four fire emoji.

