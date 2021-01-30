Monday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Brooke Blows Her Top After Hope Confides In Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 1 reveal Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is in for a major shock. The dressmaker's wife will be blown away when her daughter confides in her.

Until now, Hope has kept quiet about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cheating on her. However, she will finally tell her mother that her husband slept with another woman. Brooke will be angry when she learns that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spent the night together. To make matters worse, Steffy could be expecting his child.

A Mother Blows Her Top

Brooke senses something is wrong with Hope. Her child has been secretive over the last few weeks and has kept information from her. She pries the truth from her and will be shocked by the bombshell information Hope reveals.

Hope has been trying to protect Liam and Steffy from her mother's wrath. She knows Brooke is vicious in mama bear mode and will do whatever it takes to protect her daughter.

The circumstances around the one-night stand are also unique. As seen below, Hope accused Steffy of wanting her husband, but she knows there was far more to their hookup than lust. Liam sought comfort in his ex-wife's arms after apparently witnessing Hope kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). At the time, the designer had been suffering from a brain hematoma and had kissed the lookalike mannequin. Unfortunately, Liam had witnessed the kiss and had rushed to the cliff house.

When Brooke learns the truth, she will be livid, per SheKnows Soaps. She will be horrified for Hope's sake and will try to support her daughter as best she can.

Brooke Blames Steffy

It won't be long before the dressmaker's wife blames Steffy for the one-night stand. Brooke has a record of slinging accusations at her stepdaughter and she will be eager to hurl insults at her.

Brooke believes Steffy seduced Liam and has been out to get him ever since he and Hope tied the knot. She is also furious that her stepdaughter is once again ruining Hope's life.

The former chemist will only partially hold Liam accountable for his adulterous actions. However, she will lay the majority of blame at Steffy's feet.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Brooke will rush to confront her stepdaughter. She will blast Steffy for sleeping with a married man and not even knowing who her baby daddy is. It's unlikely that Steffy will stand for her insults.

After all, Brooke encouraged Hope to sleep with Liam while she was still married to him. And the blonde also got pregnant with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) while she and Liam were still technically together. Now, who's calling the kettle black?