January 30, 2021
Abby Dowse Goes Pantsless & Gets Down On All Fours For Sultry Instagram Share
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse kicked off the weekend with a sultry share in which she posed on the floor pantsless. The blond bombshell gave her audience a good look at her sexy pins by getting down on her knees and spreading her legs, and racked up more than 4,300 likes in just 25 minutes.

Abby appeared to be in her living room. She sat comfortably on a fuzzy rug and leaned on one hand for support as she grazed the soft fabric with the other. The all-white décor also included a sleek couch that stretched behind her all across the frame and a round-frame mirror up on the wall. The achromatic furnishings provided the perfect contrast to her black Harley Davidson tee, and made her bronzed skin emerge as the only pop of color in the shot.

The picture was taken from a low angle that offered a gorgeous view of Abby's toned figure and teased the shape of her pert derrière. Abby peered seductively into the camera as she leaned forward and tilted her head, sweeping her hair to the side and allowing her locks to fall over her shoulder and arm. Her golden mane was styled in frizzy curls, whose tousled look inspired fans to compare the model to a lioness in the comments section of the post.

The model was snapped in a patch on sunlight. The golden rays illuminated her thighs and calf, setting her smooth, supple skin aglow. Abby pulled up her t-shirt on one side to flaunt her slender hip. The baggy number billowed over her waist and midsection in the all-fours pose, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of her black underwear.

The babe coordinated her footwear with her ensemble, rocking dark high-top sneakers. She paired them with semi-sheer white socks that sported feminine ruffled trimmings, which she showed off by raising her foot up in the air. She added some bling with large hoop earrings, a set of dainty bracelets, and a gold band ring.

Abby accompanied the post with a flirty caption. She tagged Murphy's Vintage Apparel as the maker of her tee and added a black heart emoji to show her love for the look.

Fans took a cue from the blond beauty and flooded the comments with hearts. Many left gushing messages complimenting her figure, while others praised her outfit and rocker vibe.

"So hot," wrote fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

"Those eyes thoooo," said another user. "Crazy fine, love the rocker vibe," they added.

"Can't get over how good your hair looks like this," chimed in a third follower. "Always the best still wild."

"Seen in the wild never tamed," quipped someone else.

As The Inquisitr reported, Abby showcased the back view of her outfit in a cheeky upload shared several hours prior. The smokeshow posed on her knees, lifting up her tee and flashing her thong-clad booty to the camera.

