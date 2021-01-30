Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Jade Grobler Flaunts Enviable Body In White Cropped Tank Top & Black Bikini Bottoms
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler heated up her Instagram feed with a smoking-hot update on Saturday, January 30, giving fans something to talk about. The South African model flashed her killer body in a cropped tank top and scanty bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination, posing for a gorgeous nature shot.

In the steamy upload, Jade was snapped posing in the shallow part of a plunge pool. She stood in the middle of the frame with her arms hanging on her side. While standing, her thigh gap was noticeable in the shot. The babe looked down on the water with her lips slightly parted.

The background showed some lovely views of nature with lush greenery and rock formations. Frothy streams cascaded down the rocks, spilling into a basin that glistened in daylight.

The internet personality rocked a white cropped tank that was made of cotton material. The garment had a ruched design along the center, and it brought attention to her chest and toned midsection. Its deep neckline showcased a glimpse of her decolletage, and the thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support highlighted her slim arms. The length of the piece reached several inches above her navel, displaying her flat stomach and abs.

Notably, her top was wet from swimming, but it appeared to be fully lined, obscuring her buxom curves from exposure.

Jade sported a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms that showed plenty of skin. The waistband was made up of double thin straps that hugged her trim waist, accentuating her slender hips. The low-cut waistline and high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin.

Jade wore her blond locks down with a side part. The damp tresses fell over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing a dainty bracelet and several rings.

In the caption, the hottie wrote about her "long arms."

After only a few hours of going live on the social media site, the newest addition to her feed had received more than 13,600 likes and upward of 140 comments. Some of her avid online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Some fans praised her for her sheer display of skin, while countless other followers struggled with words on how to express their thoughts. Instead, they chimed in with a combination of emoji.

"What a beautiful woman! So happy I followed your page," a fan wrote.

"You are so hot, Jadey! You made my day," gushed another admirer.

"Nice! Spending a day with nature is soothing to the soul. You look so good, by the way," added a third follower.

