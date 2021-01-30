Vicky Aisha Showcases Bombshell Booty In Cheeky Thong: 'I Made My Shirt Disappear'

Vicky Aisha lit up her Instagram feed with her latest jaw-dropping offering. The Australian model looked smoking hot in an outfit that left very little to the imagination. Vicky grabbed attention by flaunting her voluptuous backside in a printed thong that did nothing but favors for her figure. The photo immediately sparked a frenzy as her 2.6 million followers raced to engage with her on the platform and rewarded her with high engagement stats.

In her caption, Vicky wanted to know if her followers liked her power pose. She put up a brick background that contrasted with her slick appearance and added a masculine edge to the photo. She then stood with her back to the camera in a dominating stance with her legs slightly apart. She balled her hands into fists and placed them firmly on her waist in a no-nonsense position.

The 29-year-old put her thick booty on display. She rocked a starry navy thong that clung to her ample booty. She paraded the curve of her thighs, backside, and hips in the tiny underwear. The bottoms sat high on her midsection and their cut highlighted her tiny waist and magnificent hourglass proportions.

She went topless for this particular snap, leaving an unobstructed view of her V-shaped back. The dark color of her thong also complemented her sun-kissed skin.

Vicky hid her blond locks underneath a black wig. The thick curly mop of raven hair tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

In the caption, she teased that she magically got rid of her top. Those who follow the model know that she recently showed off her full Wonder Woman cosplay outfit. She rocked a fiery red bustier with gold trimming to pull off an old-school version of the iconic character. She also revealed that the vintage version of Wonder Woman was her favorite.

Vicky's fans jumped in on the action and soon inundated her with likes, comments, and emoji. She received more than 41,000 likes since posting the offering and racked up an additional 1,208 comments from admirers who gave her some feedback.

"I guess superheroes got some serious competition now," one fan teased.

Another admirer loved the pic and lavishly praised her.

"Omg, real-life superwoman, so unbelievably gorgeous," they raved, before adding heart-eyed and heart emoji to their words.

Another thought her costume was incomplete, claiming she needed an extra prop.

"Where's the whip at though?" they asked.

A fourth user waxed lyrical about her beauty and offered their opinion about the flick.

"They should have had you in the role as Wonder Woman instead of that other lady because you're a real wonder," they gushed.