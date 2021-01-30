Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 30, 2021
Vicky Aisha Showcases Bombshell Booty In Cheeky Thong: 'I Made My Shirt Disappear'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Vicky Aisha lit up her Instagram feed with her latest jaw-dropping offering. The Australian model looked smoking hot in an outfit that left very little to the imagination. Vicky grabbed attention by flaunting her voluptuous backside in a printed thong that did nothing but favors for her figure. The photo immediately sparked a frenzy as her 2.6 million followers raced to engage with her on the platform and rewarded her with high engagement stats.

In her caption, Vicky wanted to know if her followers liked her power pose. She put up a brick background that contrasted with her slick appearance and added a masculine edge to the photo. She then stood with her back to the camera in a dominating stance with her legs slightly apart. She balled her hands into fists and placed them firmly on her waist in a no-nonsense position.

The 29-year-old put her thick booty on display. She rocked a starry navy thong that clung to her ample booty. She paraded the curve of her thighs, backside, and hips in the tiny underwear. The bottoms sat high on her midsection and their cut highlighted her tiny waist and magnificent hourglass proportions.

She went topless for this particular snap, leaving an unobstructed view of her V-shaped back. The dark color of her thong also complemented her sun-kissed skin.

Vicky hid her blond locks underneath a black wig. The thick curly mop of raven hair tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

In the caption, she teased that she magically got rid of her top. Those who follow the model know that she recently showed off her full Wonder Woman cosplay outfit. She rocked a fiery red bustier with gold trimming to pull off an old-school version of the iconic character. She also revealed that the vintage version of Wonder Woman was her favorite.

Vicky's fans jumped in on the action and soon inundated her with likes, comments, and emoji. She received more than 41,000 likes since posting the offering and racked up an additional 1,208 comments from admirers who gave her some feedback.

"I guess superheroes got some serious competition now," one fan teased.

Another admirer loved the pic and lavishly praised her.

"Omg, real-life superwoman, so unbelievably gorgeous," they raved, before adding heart-eyed and heart emoji to their words.

Another thought her costume was incomplete, claiming she needed an extra prop.

"Where's the whip at though?" they asked.

A fourth user waxed lyrical about her beauty and offered their opinion about the flick.

"They should have had you in the role as Wonder Woman instead of that other lady because you're a real wonder," they gushed.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.