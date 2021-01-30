Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Lynnie Marie Displays Pushed Up Cleavage In Semi-Sheer Black Bra
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Lynnie Marie was scantily clad in her latest online upload. The blond bombshell was likely to have her Instagram followers drooling as she posed in a revealing outfit on Friday.

In the sexy photo, Lynnie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a semi-sheer black bra that pushed up her colossal cleavage. The lingerie featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample bust as it clung tightly to her chest. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs.

She added a black winter coat with tan fur trim. She wore the hood of the coat up, but left it unzipped in the front to expose her bronzed skin.

Lynnie posed outdoors for the pic. She held her arms in close to her body and grabbed at her coat. Some of the tattoos on her hands were visible. Her head was tilted slightly as she gave the camera a smoldering stare and parted her lips.

In the background, snow seemed to be flying behind her. Lynnie told her followers in the caption that she froze in the cold weather all week long, but that it ended up being worth it in the end. She also asked her fans if it snows where they live.

She appeared to part her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lynnie's over 1.3 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,800 times in just two hours. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Absolutely stunning baby," one follower wrote.

"Its cold but I'm warming up already keep it coming," replied another.

"Please come visit me in Austin where there isn't any snow yeeaahh yeeeaah!!" a third user gushed.

"Your Snow Goddess sojourn continues Lynn!! Gosh...you really give your all in every one of your shoots, & the results are always so obviously amazing. Thoroughly professional... True Goddess," praised a fourth person.

Lynnie is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking sexy lingerie, racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently brought some heat to her grid when she sported a nude lingerie set with black lace detailing while getting steamy for the lens. To date, that post has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 400 comments.

