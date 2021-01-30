Kiki Passo Shows Off Insane Physique In White String Bikini By The Pool

Kiki Passo rocked a racy look in her latest Instagram pic that she uploaded on Friday. The busty model left little to the imagination as she posed while scantily clad.

In the sexy shot, Kiki showed off her insane physique as she lounged by the pool. She rocked a white string bikini that included slim straps that flashed her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

Her matching bikini bottoms tied around her voluptuous hips and clung to her slim midsection as well as accentuated her toned thighs. Her taut tummy and killer abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet and a matching chain and pendant around her neck. She also opted to wear a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the photo, Kiki sat in the sunshine as she flaunted her bronzed skin. She had both of her hands placed at her sides as she leaned forward with her shoulders hunched.

In the background, the sun reflected off the water in the swimming pool. Some green foliage was also visible. Kiki teased her fans in the caption by telling them to come over. She also geotagged her location as Miami, Florida.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Kiki's over 1.3 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 62,000 times in just nine hours. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 780 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You're a literal angel," one follower wrote.

"You're so PERFECT," gushed another.

"You went from super hot to even hotter... You're gorgeous and sexy as hell. And that nose is ridiculously cute... Just wow," a third comment read.

"What a fine specimen," praised a fourth user.

Kiki's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show some skin in her online uploads. She's often spotted rocking racy ensembles that showcase her busty chest, long, lean legs, round booty, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed in some sexy black lingerie as she served up a sultry look for the camera. That post was also a hit among her fans. It's pulled in more than 67,000 likes and over 630 comments thus far.