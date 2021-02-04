'Love Island' Star Georgia Steel Stuns In Boux Avenue Lingerie Modeling Campaign

Former Love Island star Georgia Steel stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers after modeling at least six different lingerie sets in a new clip posted to social media.

The video was made in collaboration with intimates brand Boux Avenue for a fun Valentine's Day campaign. The title of the upload was "Love Me For Me," which Georgia claimed in her caption was all about "loving yourself" first and foremost.

For the occasion, Georgia wore a number of lingerie sets along with bombshell curls that cascaded down past her shoulders. The first set was a pink semi-sheer lace bodysuit. It featured a low V-neckline that revealed the model's collarbone and décolletage. The lace pattern shifted between a traditional floral print and polka dots.

Another ensemble was a two-piece set in a lighter pink hue. The bra featured a demi-cup silhouette and had an underwire detail to offer support as the model danced around and posed throughout the clip. The hem extended slightly past her underbust in a style that echoed a bralette. Georgia paired the bra with matching panties as well as a garter belt that cinched around her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure.

A third look was another bra and panty style, though this time in black. The dark hue flattered Georgia's sunkissed skin and added some sleek sultriness compared to the other pastel garments. The fabric was covered with a small white floral pattern and the material was semi-sheer, exposing some of the model's skin beneath. Like the set before, there was a garter belt, only this time it was connected to thigh high stockings that accentuated Georgia's long legs.

Other garments included a ruffled red bralette and undie combo as well as a light rose nightgown, though there were glimpses of other pieces throughout the clip.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 7,400 likes and more than 100 comments.

"I definitely love you," confessed one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with a number of emoji including a lovestruck face, red heart, and fire symbol.

"I literally watched this video a billion times," raved a second.

"Absolutely Stunning! Awesome! You look amazing!" gushed a third.

"Wow Georgia you're the definition of breathtaking!!! And congratulations to you," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a kissing face emoji.

This is not the first time this month that the social media star has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Georgia recently dropped jaws after modeling a wet T-shirt and bikini bottoms.