January 30, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Slays In A Skintight Mockneck Dress And Glasses
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 12 million Instagram followers after posting a video in which she modeled a skintight dress.

The garment was a chic olive color that flattered the Miami-based model's sunkissed skin. It featured a mockneck silhouette that offered a chic yet sultry accent to the look. The dress was sleeveless with a racerback style in the back that exposed Anastasiya's toned arms and shoulders.

The fabric was made from a tight material that closely molded against Anastasiya's figure and hugged her curves. The skintight dress cinched at her waist below the bust to accentuate her hourglass physique. As the garment extended down to cover her hips, natural ruching appeared where the fabric tugged against her figure.

The popular influencer accessorized with a pair of polygon-shaped gold glasses that again added to the sleek vibes of the ensemble. Her sole piece of jewelry was a large gold watch. She also sported a luxurious Hermès purse in the same olive hue as her attire, as well as a pastel pink manicure.

Anastasiya styled her hair into a straight blow out with a center part and her long brunette locks cascaded down her back and reached her midriff.

The Russian-born model posted the video in collaboration with Bang Energy. It is a company that she has often worked with in the past.

Anastasiya opened the video by entering her apartment. As the camera followed her from behind, she made her way to the kitchen and tossed her purse and keys throughout the room. The camera then focused on a can of Bang Energy in a candy apple flavor. Anastasiya opened the can and took a long sip of the beverage. She gave a small smile as she sat at the kitchen island and continued to drink while holding her phone.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the upload over 25,000 likes and more than 560 comments.

"You look beautiful, I love your dress... it's beautiful and amazing," gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including a red rose and a fire symbol.

"I bet it's not as sweet as you Anastasiya," teased a second, referencing the candy apple beverage.

"Beyond stunning... you're a blessing," raved a third.

"You look absolutely elegant and gorgeous," proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of red hearts and lovestruck face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya had previously stunned her fans after wearing a pair of skintight jeans while posing next to a sports car.

