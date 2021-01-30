Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considered As 'Perfect Landing Spot' For Bradley Beal
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest names on the rumor mill. The Wizards have yet to make him officially available on the trading block, but with the team heading into another disappointing year, most people are expecting him to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington. Once the Wizards start entertaining offers for him, several teams who need a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to give Washington's front office an immediate call.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the "perfect landing spot" for the All-Star shooting guard is the Miami Heat. Since the 2020 offseason, Beal has been frequently linked to the Heat and there were growing speculations that he considered them as one of his preferred trade destinations if ever he left the Wizards. Forming a partnership this season would benefit both Beal and the Wizards.

The Heat could save Beal from being stuck in mediocrity in Washington. They may not be one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, but compared to the Wizards, they have a better chance of entering the postseason and making a deep playoff run. For Miami, Swartz believes bringing Beal to South Beach would immediately address their lack of a go-to scorer.

"A 2020 trip to the Finals seems like a distant memory for the Miami Heat, who have slugged their way to a 6-11 record to begin the year. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have both missed time, and asking Bam Adebayo to take on a primary scoring role seems unfair even if he's on his way to becoming one of the NBA's best centers. Miami's offense ranks just 27th. The NBA's leading scorer could certainly help with that. Bradley Beal is averaging a whopping 35.4 points per game for the 3-11 Washington Wizards. Someone needs to save the 27-year-old, and Miami's the perfect landing spot."

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Getty Images | Sarah Stier

The successful acquisition of Beal before the 2021 trade deadline could tremendously improve the Heat's struggling offense. He could give them a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Though it would require them to pay the Wizards the king's ransom, trading for Beal would be a no-brainer for Miami as long as they could keep their duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. A "Big Three" of Beal, Adebayo, and Butler could put the Heat on the same level as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.