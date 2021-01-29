Ro Khanna Calls For Hearings To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said that the United States Congress should hold hearings to expel Republican Party Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Per Mediaite, speaking with host Wolf Blitzer, Khanna condemned Greene and her staffers for allegedly berating freshman Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush.

Khanna said that such conduct would not be tolerated in any other workplace, especially since Greene and her team were reportedly not wearing masks as they attacked Bush.

Bush moved her office away from Greene's, saying that she fears for her physical safety. Khanna noted that he has no concerns about his own safety, but said that some of his colleagues have "felt vulnerable" and received death threats.

"They should hold hearings to expel her. Let's look at what she has done," Khanna said of Greene, pointing out that the controversial Republican has posted about assassinating prominent Democratic politicians such as former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"In what environment can you put that stuff out on social media and still have a job? She has really crossed the line. I do not take it lightly to be calling for something like that, but she has crossed the line in a way that is very disturbing."

Khanna stressed that most Republicans don't behave that way, but said that some of them have used social media to threaten their colleagues across the aisle.

He explained that "most Republicans that I interact with are not like that. I have lunch with them, coffee with them. There are a few of these people who have taken to social media, made threats, and we should have zero tolerance."

As Mediaite noted, calls to expel Greene from Congress intensified after her old Facebook and Twitter posts resurfaced. A supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Greene spread various other theories online, threatened Democrats with violence and made racist comments.

Even some Republicans have condemned Greene's comments and behavior, stopping short of calling for her removal. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy will reportedly hold a discussion with her next week. As The Inquisitr reported, the Republican Jewish Coalition released a statement on Friday, condemning Greene's comments and actions. The organization noted that it refused to endorse her because of her tendency to make bigoted remarks and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Earlier this month, California Rep. Jimmy Gomez drafted a resolution to oust Greene from Congress, per Politico. According to the publication, the resolution would be dead on arrival since a two-thirds majority is required to remove a member and Democrats have a razor-thin one.