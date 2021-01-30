Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Jessica Killings Puts Her Cleavage On Display In Plunging Sports Bra & Camo Leggings
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model and noted fitness fanatic Jessica Killings is well-known for bringing her nearly 2 million Instagram followers into the gym with stunning workout shots. She did so once again on Friday night, igniting her timeline with a mirrored selfie that put her considerable cleavage on full display.

In the uploaded snap, the hard-bodied 31-year-old — who has appeared on the pages of publications like XXL and Low Rider — could be seen posing in her workout space in a plunging sports bra and a pair of camouflage-print leggings that both conformed to and accentuated her sculpted physique.

Killings captioned the share with some sage advice for others who are working to be their best physical selves, admonishing that there's little need for one to brag when they put in the hard work.

"Results do it for you," she wrote, before tagging a popular supplement and athletic performance brand she reps.

As per usual, her fans were driven to fits by her latest sexy share. In less than an hour after the picture appeared on her timeline, it had already amassed 4,000 double-taps. Additionally, they voiced their overwhelming approval for the snap in the comments section.

"So naturally pretty," opined fellow model and radio/TV personality Jessica Hall.

"@jessicakillings you are so amazing and awesome," wrote another admirer.

"Much love."
"You're amazing," raved a third devotee.
"I really admire your dedication."
"I worked out today but I doubt it was as hard as you," confessed a fourth commenter.
With a myriad of exercise apparatus visible behind her in the frame, Killings stood confidently before the mirror wall with one hand resting on her hip and the other holding her smartphone out to snap the self-photo. Her dark, squinting eyes were locked onto the device's screen as she captured the image and her plump lips were parted in a seemingly suggestive manner.

Killings rocked a black sports bra that plummeted beyond the middle point of her perky bustline. As a result, a sizable amount of cleavage and large portions of her breasts were visible in the shot. Below the tiny top, her taut, upper abdominal area was also well-evidenced.

In the bottom half of the picture, she was shown shifting her hips and gym-honed booty to her left side, which put an eye-catching emphasis on her compact curves.

One week before serving up her latest workout selfie, Killings provided the sizzle with a pair of pics in which she posed on the hood of a Maserati sports car. It was a post that went on to amass more than 20,000 likes.

