Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
Republican Jewish Coalition 'Offended And Appalled' By Marjorie Taylor Greene's Comments, Behavior
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released on Friday, the Republican Jewish Coalition condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, saying it was "offended and appalled" by her words and actions.

The group began by noting it has never hesitated to condemn anti-Semitic comments, whether from Democrats or Republicans, and said that the same has to be done in the case of Greene.

The organization pointed out that it never gets involved in GOP primary races, but had to make two exceptions. It supported Randy Feenstra over Rep. Steve King in Iowa, who had a history of racist comments. Feenstra ultimately defeated King.

The group got involved in a primary race for the second time last year, endorsing John Cowan over Greene "because we found Greene's past behavior deeply offensive."

"She repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader," the statement read.

But Greene easily beat Cowan and ended up winning in the general election against her Democratic opponent. She is now one of the most controversial and polarizing members of the U.S. Congress.

Concluding the statement, the RJC vowed to oppose the Georgia congresswoman and collaborate with GOP leadership to address the controversies she is involved in.

"The RJC has never supported or endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene. We are offended and appalled by her comments and her actions. We opposed her as a candidate and we continue to oppose her now. She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working closely with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter."
As The Times of Israel reported, Greene's old social media posts recently resurfaced, showing she has spread and amplified a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories over the years.

A follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of Satan worshipers, Greene once accused the Rothschild family of starting a deadly fire by using laser beams.

She has repeatedly implicated George Soros, a Hungarian-American Jewish billionaire, in her elaborate theories, once accusing him of funding gun control advocates and school shootings survivors such as David Hogg.

Furthermore, in one of her old posts, she endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democratic politicians.

In response to these revelations, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on their colleagues across the aisle to expel Greene or at least remove her from House committees.

In an interview earlier this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota shared that Democrats will work on ousting Greene from office if Republicans don't remove her.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.