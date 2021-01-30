Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
Julianne Hough Goes Braless Underneath A Red Tank Top: 'I Always Wear The Color I'm Feeling'
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Julianne Hough treated her huge fan base to a series of sexy snaps that perfectly captured her bombshell curves. The post included two photos that were added to her Instagram feed on January 28, and they've been getting noticed for plenty of different reasons.

Julianne posed in the center of the frame in the first image. She stood in front of a wall of dark-wash wooden boards. Julianne raised her hands over her head, bending her elbows and running her fingers through her tresses. She lifted one leg up and turned it to the side. Julianne used the same backdrop in the second shot. She turned her figure in profile while raising both arms. She posed with one leg bent like a flamingo, putting her bombshell curves on full display.

Julianne wore a vibrant red set that complemented her bronzed complexion. In her caption, she noted that she always wears the color that she is "feeling." The outfit included a cropped tank top with a wide neckline that revealed her collarbone. The garment featured thin straps that stretched tightly over her toned shoulders and arms. Julianne ditched her bra, while the short cut of her top exposed her toned abs.

Her leggings featured a thick waistband that was pulled high on her hips. It highlighted her midsection while covering up her navel. The garment clung tightly to her thighs to further showcase her muscular frame. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on the lower half of Julianne's legs, exposing a tease of her bare ankles and feet.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro styled her hair with a side part and a natural curl that spilled over her shoulders and back. In her caption, Julianne asked her audience how they feel when they wear the sexy shade. She also included a heart that matched the color of her outfit.

More than 114,000 fans double-tapped the post in the first 23 hours that it was live. An additional 670-plus left commented for the star.

"Can you be any hoter? Seriously! Please spread some love and share some workout tips with us," remarked one fan alongside a trio of hearts.

"Hot, powerful, confident, passionate," a second person commented.

"Red makes me feel such a passion and strength more like a bull in the arena especially red sports clothing on your perfect athletic body makes feel awesome," a third fan added.

"This is your color. Absolutely perfect and beautifull wow. Sending love from Spain," a fourth chimed in.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.