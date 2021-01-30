Carmen Electra Covers Her Naked Body With Just A Single Butterfly & Her Long Blond Ponytail

Carmen Electra thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Friday, in which the 48-year-old stunner stripped off all her clothing and posed provocatively in an enormous bathtub. In the caption, she also suggested she might be inclined to have company. Over 12,800 admirers were quick to hit the like button in just one hour.

Carmen posed in a crouched position, seemingly resting her derrière against her calves and balancing with one knee a few inches higher than the other. Her hips swelled enticingly, particularly when juxtaposed with the slenderness of her waist. She leaned forward with her arms crossed beneath her bust, squeezing the soft flesh together and emphasizing her already impressive cleavage.

She wore her hair in a center part and slicked back in a tight ponytail secured at the nape of her neck. Long blond extensions spilled over one shoulder and concealed her breast. The other nipple was covered with a delicate white fabric butterfly.

Carmen's Instagram supporters flooded the comments section with affirmative responses to her steamy inquiry in the caption. They varied from confirming she would be included in the equation to teasing that it was a ridiculous question with an obvious answer.

"Yes if you help with my butterflies," one fan wrote flirtatiously.

"After years and years you're still the best!" declared a second admirer, following their praise with heart-eyes symbols.

"You look like a different person," a third user noted, seemingly referring to Carmen's new Rapunzel-like locks.

"Being creative with hair & makeup changes - it's funnnnn giving my followers different vibez," Carmen replied, adding an applause emoji for emphasis.

Carmen's ageless appearance was the subject of many of the other compliments. Viewers were shocked that she didn't look to be much older than when she first debuted on the ultra-popular television drama Baywatch in 1997.

Last week, she dropped jaws with a stunning snap in which she showcased her glamorous appearance on the way to an online beauty event. As reported by The Inquisitr, the former dancer wore a pale yellow mini dress with a retro vibe and a very short, rippling hem that showed off nearly all of her long legs. She paired the garment with nude-colored pumps and delicate jewelry.

In addition to her stylish outfit, Carmen's dramatic hairstyle also commanded lots of attention. It was pulled tightly and gathered at the very top of her head, then plaited into an extremely thick, multi-colored braid that she flung forward across the front of her body. The long tail almost reached the bottom of her skirt.