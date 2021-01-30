Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Scanty Cheetah-Print Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media influencer Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou left her 9.8 million Instagram followers stunned once more on Friday, January 29, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 23-year-old model — who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner's best friend — was captured in an outdoor space with large yellow walls for the two-slide series. She took center stage in both frames as she struck a sexy pose while soaking up the sun.

She lay on her back on a large yellow couch in the first photo as she arched her back. She stretched her right leg out and bent her left knee to accent her curves. She extended both arms above her head and rested them on the couch's backrest. She wore a pout on her face, emitting a sultry energy. The second image honed in on her torso, highlighting her midsection, her chest, and her hips.

Her long brunette locks looked to be styled in loose waves as they fell around her back.

She flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy cheetah-print bikini from Monday, a swimwear brand founded by Devin Brugman, that complemented her glowing, tanned complexion. The set's top was designed with thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, underwire, and padded cups that pushed forth a massive amount of cleavage. Her matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong style, featured a scanty high-rise cut that accentuated her curvy hips, pert derriere, and slim midriff.

She accessorized the outfit with two gold body chains that wrapped around her waist. She also rocked a pair of square black sunglasses from Dime Optics, a Los Angeles-based eyewear company.

In the post's caption, she promoted Dime Optics and tagged their Instagram handle.

The series quickly gained traction with social media users as it amassed more than 482,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 1,000 admirers also verbalized their kind thoughts on the model and her flawless physique in the comments section.

"You're the literally the prettiest," one individual wrote.

"Body goals," another admirer chimed in, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"Fantastic and beautiful," a third fan asserted, adding a pink heart emoji to their compliment.

"So hot, sexy, sensual and bomb," a fourth user praised.

Stassie has updated her Instagram feed with several jaw-dropping posts of herself this week. Just a few days ago, she shared some images that displayed her in a minuscule red bikini.

