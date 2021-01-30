Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Emerges From The Pool In An Impossibly Small Red Bikini
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a day at the pool in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star featured the triple photo update on her page on January 29, and it's earned her a ton of attention from fans.

The setting for the eldest Kardashian sister's photoshoot was picture-perfect. She appeared to have been snapped in Kardashian's backyard, which has become a frequent backdrop for many of her bikini-clad updates. Sun reflected off the pool water while spilling over mother of three's fit figure. The sky was a bright shade of blue, indicating that it was another beautiful day in Southern California.

Kardashian emerged from a pool that was surrounded by lush greenery. Water covered the lower half of her figure, and Kardashian's hands got wet in the shot. She posed with her arms next to her sides and shot a sultry stare into the camera. The second photo saw Kardashian submerged further underneath the surface, while the last captured her body at an up-close and personal angle.

She rocked a vibrant red bikini that left little to the imagination. The top had thin strings that crisscrossed in front of the reality star's neck. Its impossibly small cups covered what was necessary while still revealing an eyeful of cleavage and underboob. The generous spacing between the suit's cups helped to further draw the eye to Kardashian's chest.

She paired the top with a set of micro bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The front featured a scanty fabric that provided a minimal amount of coverage. It had floss-like sides that stretched all the way over her hip bones, highlighting her hourglass curves. Meanwhile, its left-side strings were tied in a dainty bow on Kardashian's hip.

Her soaked black tresses were worn behind her shoulders and back. In the caption, the reality star noted that she was having a little "fun in the sun." Her fans seemed thrilled with the Friday afternoon photoshoot, and it's quickly garnered over 45,000 likes and 450-comments.

"Praying to God I look this good at 41 with 3 kids," one fan exclaimed, adding a single praying hand emoji to the end of their comment.

"Kim was just jealous when she said you're the most boring to look at! Hot dang Kourtney," a second remarked.

"Wow mama you're amazingggg. Killing it in red," a third chimed in.

"Kourtney be the oldest, looking the youngest. Kylie and Kendall got nothing on you. Absolutely stunning babe," noted a fourth.

