Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tantalizing Instagram Post

On Friday, January 29, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 15.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in front of an alcove with a beautiful body of water in the background. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Ibiza.

Demi opted to wear an extremely cropped tank top that left little to the imagination. She paired the plunging garment with high-cut red bikini bottoms. The model had also tied a short sarong around her hips. The revealing ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a ring worn on her middle finger. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Demi stood with her legs crossed and her hips jutted out. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning away from the photographer and arching her back, which further accentuated her pert derriere. The following photo showed her touching the top of her head, as she lowered her gaze.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for PrettyLittleThing. She also tagged professional photographer Brett Russell, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"You are perfect," wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow omg so beautiful," added a different devotee.

"Beautiful eyes and fantastic smile baby girl," remarked another admirer.

"Just amazing," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Demi is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy pink bikini. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.