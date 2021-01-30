Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 30, 2021
NFL Rumors: Texans Could Trade Deshaun Watson To Jaguars For Top Pick And Take Trevor Lawrence, Reporter Poses
Football
Nathan Francis

ESPN's Adam Schefter has an idea for the Houston Texans — sending Deshaun Watson to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to snag signal caller Trevor Lawrence.

Schefter raised the hypothetical scenario on Twitter this week, imagining whether the Texans would be motivated to make a trade that could see them taking one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck. There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Watson since he reportedly asked the team for a trade, with a number of potential partners being connected and deals suggested.

Jacksonville was not seen among the top contenders for Watson, largely due to their top overall pick and the chance to bring in Lawrence on a rookie contract, as well as the likelihood that the Texans would not want to move Watson within the division. Sports Illustrated's Jaguar Report broke down the potential for Jacksonville to make the deal and outlined the reasons why the chances would be remote.

The report also pointed out that the Jaguars may not want to step in and help their divisional rivals out of a disastrous situation.

"Houston is in the middle of a logistical and dysfunctional nightmare," the outlet noted.

"There is no positive scenario in which this ends for them considering even getting a haul of picks for Watson means that they just had to trade away a 25-year-old Pro Bowl passer who hasn't even hit his peak. So, why would the Jaguars bail the Texans out?"

Trevor Lawrence plays in a college football game.
Getty Images | Chris Graythen

Other franchises have been pegged as more likely partners, including the New York Jets, a team that possesses the No. 2 overall pick after a late-season winning streak caused them to lose the top selection and the chance to take Lawrence. The New York Post speculated that the club could sell Watson on their bright future and an ability to use cap space to surround him with weapons, while also putting together a package of draft picks that no other potential partner would be able to match.

It's not clear yet just what the Texans would be asking in return for the Pro Bowl quarterback, or whether they are ready to part ways with him. Some NFL insiders suggested that the franchise may try to convince him to stay, noting that the team could use some financial incentives including fines if he doesn't report to training camp later in the year.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.