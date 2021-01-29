Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
WWE's Lana Flaunts Cleavage In Figure-Hugging Dress & Vows To Win Championship Gold
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Lana has been active from Instagram in recent weeks after being injured by Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw. However, she returned in a big way this week by sharing a tantalizing clip with her 3.8 million followers, much to their delight.

The video was taken during a recent shoot that the blond bombshell had for BELLOmag. In the clip, the "Ravishing Russian" wore a black faux croc skin dress that hugged her figure and exposed a significant amount of cleavage. The attire also featured a high slit that displayed one of Lana's enviable legs.

Lana paired her outfit with some glamorous hoop earrings, which were a gold color and complemented her blond hair perfectly. She also added some sparkly effects to the video for extra sizzle.

While Lana's shoot was all about showcasing her beauty, she took the opportunity to throw some shade at her WWE nemesis in the accompanying caption. According to the superstar, Jax's attack won't stop her from coming back stronger and winning championship gold on the red brand.

Prior to her absence, she and Asuka were chasing the Women's Tag Team titles. However, Lana was seemingly dropped from the storyline and replaced with Charlotte Flair.

Lana's upload also went down a treat with her fans and social media followers. The video has received almost 60,000 likes at the time of this writing. Some of her more enthusiastic supporters also flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation for the wrestler.

"Super inspiring as usual, keep going girl," wrote one follower, emphasizing the compliment with a heart emoji.

"This OUTFIT though!!! Just stunning!!!" gushed a second Instagrammer.

"You so fine," declared another fan.

"That whole photoshoot is so amazing omg you slayed," wrote another admirer.

Some of Lana's followers also enquired about her return to television, with some noting the timing of the upload and accompanying message. This weekend marks the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and some of her supporters speculated that she'll be in the titular women's Battle Royale match.

Lana didn't provide a timeline on when she plans to avenge her injury and chase the gold again, but she's certainly reminded wrestling aficionados that she hasn't forgotten about her priorities during her absence.

The "Ravishing Russian" has also shared some other sultry uploads with her fans in recent memory. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to Instagram and shared a shot of her flaunting her booty in a bodysuit.

