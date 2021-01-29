Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Katie Bell Shows Off Her Curvy Backside & Purple Tresses: 'I Love You Say It Back'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Katie Bell gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a thrill with her latest post. She uploaded a brief video that showed off her killer figure as well as an updated hair color. By the looks of things, people loved both components of this short clip.

The video was taken in a large, luxurious bathroom. Katie sat on a tile ledge next to what seemed to be a black tub. Towels could be seen folded next to her and various beauty accessories could be spotted around the room.

The 26-year-old beauty typically has dark brown hair. It seemed that she was in a fun and flirty mood on this week, however, as she decided to go with something a bit bolder. Katie's long tresses are now a deep purple hue that looked incredible on her.

The model sat with her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder as she filmed. She wore a white bra along with skintight white leggings and she arched her back as she flaunted her curves.

Katie's newly purple locks were parted on the side and they tumbled down her back in loose curls. She raised one hand to smooth out a few tresses as she looked toward the camera and seemed to be taking in the fresh and sassy look.

The white pants were shirred in the back and the waistband had a slight "V" dip that added a flirty flair. Katie spread her legs apart and bent her knees as she teasingly shifted her position.

At one point, the hottie cupped her busty assets and oozed with confidence as she showcased her curves. In her caption, Katie told everybody that she loved them and she urged them to say it back to her. She also included a purple heart emoji, surely a nod to her new hair color.

The post received more than 38,000 likes in about 18 hours and 760 people also commented.

"You're so gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Love you! Always making my day!" another raved.

"Such a cutie and hottie stunning," a third person praised.

"You're so freakin hot!!" someone else declared.

Earlier in the week, Katie shared a snapshot that clearly had everybody's pulses racing. She wore a crop top covered in angels and skimpy panties that showed off her curvy derriere.

A set of thigh-high stockings added another touch of heat as the model showed off her hourglass curves. Ultimately, more than 96,000 likes poured in on the post from Katie's dedicated admirers.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.