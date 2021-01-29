Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Kara Del Toro Rocks Black Lingerie And Rubs Her Body Down With A Mitt
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Kara Del Toro delighted her Instagram followers on Friday when she revealed the secret to her glowing, sun-kissed appearance. However, it didn't involve sunlight at all, and she didn't have to wear a bikini to get it. Instead, the model rocked risqué lingerie while demonstrating how she applies her favorite self-tanner.

Kara, 27, wore a black set that included a bralette. Its cups were crafted out of silky material trimmed with exquisite floral lace. The sheer finishing had scalloped edges that made the accent look elegant and ultra-feminine. Her top boasted straps that almost looked too thin to support her busty cleavage. However, the alluring undergarment's low neckline revealed that her ample assets were being boosted up to display them to their best advantage.

The sides of Kara's panties consisted of skinny bands accented with tiny gold rings. The hardware was also attached to the front panel of her underwear. The upper half of the piece was crafted out of lace. The front was positioned low on her midsection, while the sides were stretched up high.

In addition to her buxom chest, Kara's intimate apparel showcased her washboard abs, sculpted thighs, and toned arms. She accessorized with stacked gold choker chains and a pair of white hoop dangle earrings that swayed as she moved. Her luxurious blond hair was styled in loose, tousled waves and arranged so that it only spilled down over her chest on the right side.

The setting of Kara's video was a bedroom that boasted wood paneling in a rich red color. Long, narrow windows near the ceiling allowed plenty of natural light into the space. She stood in front of the bed, which was covered with a white sheet.

In one hand, Kara held a spray bottle of Bali Body self-tanner. Her other hand was covered by one of the brand's tanning mitts. Her useful accessory was color-coordinated with her lingerie.

She sprayed some of the product onto the mitt and began vigorously rubbing it onto her left arm. This made the limb slightly darker than the rest of her body. The video then cut to a shot of Kara applying the tanner on her left thigh and the side of her peachy posterior. She occasionally smiled at her viewers as she worked on deepening her tan quickly and easily.

In her caption, she described the product as her "new favorite." Her fans seemed to enjoy watching her using it, based on the 12,000 likes and scores of comments that her post quickly accumulated.

"The most amazing body ever," read one message from a fan.

"You could sell ice to a polar bear," another admirer wrote.

