January 29, 2021
WWE Rumors: Top Superstar Could Become A Free Agent In April, According To 'Wrestling Observer Newsletter'
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Ronda Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, leading many fans and pundits to believe that she might be finished with the company. Her contract is also set to expire in the coming months, which has only added more fuel to those rumors.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Rousey's current deal is set to expire on April 10, which is the same night as WrestleMania 37.

The timing of the expiration suggests that officials might want "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" to participate at the show. However, at the time of this writing, she reportedly isn't expected to be back.

The article also noted that some bookmakers have Rousey as the favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match at the eponymous pay-per-view on Sunday.

Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 show and kept her involvement under wraps until the last minute. If she does intend to appear this weekend, it's more than likely that the secrecy surrounding her future plans is by design.

As Ringside News pointed out, Rousey's comeback may have been held up due to the pandemic. Company officials didn't make it compulsory for superstars to work throughout the ordeal, and Rousey may have opted to stay home and wait it out.

Ronda Rousey sports a tartan kilt on WWE television
WWE

It's also possible that Rousey's deal doesn't expire in April at all. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Paul Heyman hinted that she may have already agreed to an extension and kept the news under wraps.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don't realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn't people understand that it would be kept secret?"
As The Inquisitr previously documented, the UFC Hall of Famer has been spotted training in the squared circle in recent months. She recently shared pics of her training with James Storm and other wrestlers, suggesting that she was getting back into ring shape.

The former Women's Champion has also teased a future rematch with Becky Lynch, who is also expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 37. Both women have been long-term rivals in WWE, and it is believed that officials want to book them in another high profile bout at the biggest show of the calendar year.

