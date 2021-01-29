Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Slammed For Mocking Parkland Shooting Survivor
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado came under fire on Friday for mocking Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, Newsweek reported.

On Thursday, Hogg tweeted that Boebert and her colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, pose a threat to other lawmakers' safety because they insist on carrying guns on Capitol grounds.

The Colorado Republican was quick to respond to Hogg, calling him a "child."

"David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child."
Democrats in the House of Representatives condemned Boebert for attacking Hogg, who became a gun control activist after the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 of his classmates dead.

"Bullying children who watched their classmates die. Classy," Florida Rep. Omari Hardy tweeted.

Democrat Jason Crow, Boebert's fellow Coloradoan, wrote that "those who haven't experienced the trauma of mass shootings usually talk the toughest. But the tough talk and bullying of survivors is the ultimate sign of weakness."

"What's wrong couldn't find a middle schooler to pick on?" asked Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

Former Vice President Mike Pence's adviser Olivia Troye slammed the Colorado Republican as well, describing her attacks on Hogg as "one of the most deplorable moments on social media by a sitting elected official."

Troye called Boebert an "insurrectionist enabler," referring to her alleged support for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and condemned her for attacking a school shooting survivor.

VoteVets, a veteran-focused PAC, echoed Troye's sentiments, pointing out that Boebert endorsed former President Donald Trump's evidence-free conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"We all saw how seditious you were when there was an election decided by the people," the organization tweeted, adding that Boebert should be expelled from Congress.

In the tweet directed at Hogg, Boebert appeared to refer to an incident involving Greene. Greene, who was also elected this November, confronted Hogg in 2019 as he walked to the Capitol to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

According to a video clip that resurfaced earlier this week, Greene followed and berated Hogg, calling him a "coward" and claiming that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is funding his efforts.

Greene, who previously expressed support for the QAnon movement, recently came under fire after her old social media posts resurfaced. In some of them, she advocated for violence against prominent Democrats, spread conspiracy theories and made racist comments.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.