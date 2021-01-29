Nicole Kidman Rocks Just A Sweater And Knee-High Boots For Sexy Throwback

Nicole Kidman shared a sexy throwback photo to her Instagram timeline on January 29, and her 7.4 million followers couldn't get enough. In the photo, the actress wore just a yellow sweater and brown knee-high boots.

The Big Little Lies actress sat perched next to a large hand-painted column. As she sat on the edge of its landing, Nicole propped one of her legs up and left the other hanging off the side. Her long yellow sweater landed at her mid-thigh, and she positioned the loose fabric and her hands just right to cover her crotch from being exposed.

Her brown boots were made of suede and featured a chic lace-up detail in the front. She tied the lace into the bow at the top of the shaft, and the excess string ran down the sides. Nicole wore her red hair in her signature tight curls, which landed a few inches below her shoulders. She stared at the camera stoically when the image was snapped, giving off a serious vibe.

Behind her were some conga drums and a second column and overhang, which were both painted to match the other. Nicole noted in her caption she was sharing the pic for Flashback Friday and added that her look resembled that of Grace Fraser in the hit HBO miniseries The Undoing.

Grace is one of the most recent characters Nicole portrayed. Her role in the project is expected to bring her yet another Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

In under an hour, the throwback from the 53-year-old garnered over 112,000 likes and 1,300 plus comments. Fans of the actress complimented the picture and her sheer beauty.

"You may just be the most beautiful woman ever....," one user wrote with a purple heart emoji.

"Why are you SO gorgeous? Like how?" a second asked.

"QUEEEEN PERIOD," a third follower added.

"YOU'RE THE DEFINITION OF GORGEOUS," a fourth fan remarked.

The comments section also piled up with emoji, including the rose, heart-eye, and flame symbols.

Whenever Nicole posts a photo of herself to her timeline, her fans have an absolute field day. Earlier this month, she dazzled her followers with a picture of herself kneeling down in a field in just a white tank top and jeans. The star went braless in the pic and tugged down on her jeans, revealing her tiny tummy. The upload brought in over 375,000 likes, making it one of her most popular photos on the platform in the last several months.