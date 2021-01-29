Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Issues An Ultimatum

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 1, tease that Victor will insist that his family gather for a dinner in the coming days, which frustrates Victoria and Nick. Elsewhere, Abby is a roller coaster of emotions from both good and bad news. Finally, Nate and Devon talk, but it's not about Devon sleeping with Elena.

Victor (Eric Braeden) shows up at Newman Enterprises and warns Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. He has Nick (Joshua Morrow) there too. Since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria's trip to Hawaii got canceled, he thinks it's time for a family dinner. That may not be the happiest affair considering that nobody likes Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick and Victoria aren't on good terms. Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is dealing with her fertility issues. Victor doesn't care, and he gives Victoria an ultimatum.

Victoria owns up to her mistakes with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, but Nick isn't having it. He insists that his older sister tell Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that she's sorry. That doesn't sound like something Victoria will be willing to do, though, which means family harmony for the Newmans could be a long way off.

Elsewhere, Abby has a roller coaster of a day. First, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agrees to be a surrogate for Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby, which leaves them so happy. Everybody goes off to prospective doctor's appointments, and it seems like things are a go for Abby and Mariah. Now all they need is to know if Chance is okay.

CBS | Sonja Flemming

Unfortunately, he gets bad news. It seems that being shot left Chance without the ability to father a child at this time. The condition may improve or it may not, which means things with Mariah carrying their child are momentarily on hold. However, there are many other ways of creating a house full of children, which Abby and Chance are excited to pursue.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James) have a little chat. Nate has no idea that Devon just spent the night with his girlfriend, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and the subject doesn't come up. The cousins talk about Devon's brother Moses coming to stay in Genoa City soon. Nate is set to be a mentor for the teen, who hopes to be a doctor one day soon.

Although there's a huge secret between them right now, it seems that their love for Moses may help Nate and Devon put aside their differences to help out the younger member of their group. Hopefully, things don't blow up in their faces.