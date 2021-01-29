Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Sommer Ray Takes To The Tennis Court To Show Off Her Perky Booty & Killer Figure
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Fitness model Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Friday with a slate of fabulous photos that sent her fans into a frenzy. She wore some gear from her own line of clothing as she pranced around a tennis court. It was clear that her 225.7 million followers loved the fun shots.

Sommer covered her incredible curves in workout wear created in her line's black camouflage pattern. The leggings clung to every inch of her lean legs and perfectly highlighted her perky posterior.

The 24-year-old beauty wore a matching sports bra that gave everybody plenty to appreciate. Her bronzed skin was the perfect contrast to the black camo pattern and her playful poses on the tennis court added another layer of fun.

In the first photo, Sommer sat on the court and leaned back while she braced herself on one hand. She tousled her long, blondish-brown tresses with her other hand and spread her legs out in front of her.

She stood and faced the camera in the second picture. Her rock-hard abs and a hint of her busty assets were visible with this shot and her athletic physique looked phenomenal from head to toe.

Sommer's millions of admirers had to wait until the third snapshot to see her pert derriere though. She held the racquet in both hands over and behind her head and cocked a hip.

The skintight leggings had a high-rise waist and mesh detailing on the sides. It was structured specifically to sculpt one's booty and Sommer's looked especially titillating in these shots.

The remaining four snaps allowed Sommer to show off her killer physique from a handful of other angles. Her ardent admirers wasted no time in signaling their appreciation for them.

In just an hour, more than 285,000 people tapped the "like" button to let Sommer know how much they loved this set. About 1,280 supporters also commented and they had plenty of praise for the beauty's impressive athletic build and jaw-dropping curves.

"So hot to handle," one noted.

"@sommerray you're breathtaking," another shared.

"I love you so much queen," a third user declared.

"Baddest booty in the business!" someone else teased.

Earlier this week, Sommer sent her fans into a frenzy with a fun set of snapshots. She wore a black two-piece ensemble and got soaking wet as she played in the yard with a blow-up unicorn sprinkler.

Sommer jokingly asked if it could be summertime again, and her playful post pulled in more than 1.26 million likes.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.