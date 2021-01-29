Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Alexa Collins Slays In A Skimpy Striped Bikini And Fendi Bucket Hat In 'Paradise'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Alexa Collins knows that two is better than one.

After celebrating her arrival in Costa Rica with a sizzling Instagram post this morning, the model returned to her account on Friday afternoon to show off another swimwear look from her vacation. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The blond bombshell sat on top of a large lounge chair covered in white cushions for the steamy photo op. She posed on her knees and tilted her head slightly to the side while spreading her plump lips into a huge smile. Behind her were two small huts -- one of which she was possibly staying in during her luxurious getaway. They were covered in vibrant foliage and surrounded by towering trees, giving the snap a tropical jungle vibe.

Alexa was suited up in a skimpy bikini for her day in "paradise," one that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece was from PrettyLittleThing and boasted a bold pink-and-red striped pattern that complimented her deep tan. It included a halter-style top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob thanks to its deep neckline and tiny cups. The piece also had thin, stringy shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

On her lower half, the beauty sported a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in the same eye-popping pattern. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs well on display for her followers to admire. It also had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Alexa teamed her scanty swimwear with a Fendi bucket hat and a stack of gold necklaces, one of which featured a pendant with the iconic Chanel logo on it. She also styled her platinum locks in loose, beachy waves.

It wasn't long before fans of the social media star began showering her latest update with love. It has been flooded with dozens of comments and compliments after just 30 minutes on her feed.

"Omg, this is such a cute pic of you!" one person wrote.

"So gorgeous!! Enjoy your trip baby," remarked another fan.

"Extremely beautiful with an amazingly beautiful smile," a third follower gushed.

"Perfection," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also been double-tapped nearly 8,000 times within the short period of time.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.