Texas Pastors Are Reportedly Calling Kamala Harris 'Jezebel'

A Friday report from Baptist News spotlighted an alleged trend of Texas pastors referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Jezebel."

The outlet claimed that Steve Swofford, pastor of First Baptist Church of Rockwall, was the first to refer to Harris using the term.

"What if something happens to [Joe Biden] and Jezebel has to take over? Jezebel Harris, isn't that her name?" he reportedly said in his January 3 sermon at First Baptist of Rockwall.

The pastor said that the Biden-Harris administration would not align with his congregation's values and urged its members to continue holding "convictions of being pure and honest and having convictions for Christ."

Afterward, Baptist News underlined that East Texas pastor Tom Buck did the same.

"I can't imagine any truly God-fearing Israelite who would've wanted their daughters to view Jezebel as an inspirational role model because she was a woman in power," he tweeted on January 22.

According to the publication, calling Black women "Jezebel" is a "racist trope" that is touched on in the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University. The publication said that the term has its roots in slavery and suggests that Black women are more sexually promiscuous compared to their white counterparts.

"Whether Buck or Swofford — both white males — were aware of this history is not known," the outlet claimed.

Elsewhere, Encyclopedia Britannica claimed that "Jezebel" has become known as the "archetype of the wicked woman."

Interestingly, Swofford serves on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee. According to Baptist News, the SBC has a history of clashing with Black pastors due to its battle against Critical Race Theory.

The pastor was also previously linked to a clergy sexual abuse case at Rockwell church. Notably, he was accused of knowing about the abuser's prior conviction of molestation and indecency with a child and still allowing him to volunteer at the church.

Harris has also found herself facing criticism linked to clergy abuse. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously faced scrutiny for her alleged treatment of victims abused by clergymen. Notably, Joey Piscitelli, who became a spokesman for ministry sex abuse victims in the 2000s, said that when Harris served as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general, she supposedly ignored allegations of molestation that took place at a local Catholic cathedral ministry.

Michael Meadows, a Bay Area attorney who has represented clergy exploitation victims, opined that Harris likely ignored the claims due to the large Catholic voting bloc in the city and state and the possibility that taking on the cases would harm her political career.