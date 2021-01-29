Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Recalls Being Injured By Brock Lesnar On Two Separate Occasions
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently launched his own podcast, and the first episode saw him recall getting injured twice while working with Brock Lesnar. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Angle discussed whether or not "The Beast Incarnate" was dangerous in the squared circle. However, he noted that one of the injuries wasn't Lesnar's fault.

According to Angle, the first time he got hurt was due to Lesnar swinging him into the turnbuckle in their match at No Way Out 2003. This caused his head to whiplash and force him out of action for a few months.

Angle then went on to explain how the second time was entirely his own fault and it was brought on because of some miscommunication between the pair of them and Chris Benoit.

"We had a show where Brock had to hit Chris Benoit and myself with chairs. Chris told him earlier 'I want you to swing sideways because of my neck.' He had surgery on his neck a couple of years prior and didn't want to reinjure it. I forgot to tell Brock that, so when Brock brought the chair, he brought it hard and went over top, right on top of my head. My vertebrae cracked, three of them cracked immediately and I knew my neck was screwed."

Brock Lesnar confronts Kurt Angle
WWE

Angle went on to say that the situation put him in "dire straits" and made him unable to compete for a substantial amount of time. According to the Olympic gold medalist, that was the setback that led to him accepting an on-air personality role as the GM of SmackDown.

The veteran also talked about his decision not to have fusion neck surgery. Angle said that he would have been forced to retire from in-ring competition if he had it, and wasn't willing to do that because he was in the "prime" of his career when the option was presented to him.

According to Angle, he had the minimal amount of surgery so that he could continue wrestling, but he noted that his decision may have caused long-term damage. The veteran had to have more temporary surgeries afterward, which only made the problem worse in the long run. He opened up about feeling pain every single day. He also revealed that he wants to go under the knife again to fix his problems once and for all.

Angle officially retired from competing in 2019, but he's still working out on a regular basis. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he recently stated that he's in great shape at the moment, which led to a legend accusing him of taking steroids.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.