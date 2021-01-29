Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Ariana James Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear While Posing Poolside
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Friday, January 29, Colombian model Ariana James shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing outside in front of a pool. According to the post's geotag, the pictures were taken in Dallas, Texas.

Ariana opted to wear skintight activewear from the clothing brand Bo and Tee. The set featured a pink sports bra and a pair of matching leggings. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on display. The color of the workout gear also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the sporty look with a coordinating Bo and Tee bucket hat and a delicate necklace.

For the casual photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in loose curls. She also sported a chic pink-and-red manicure.

In the first image, Ariana turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She brought her hands together and looked over her shoulder with her mouth slightly open. She faced forward for the following photo and touched her hat, as she looked directly at the camera lens. The final shot showed her standing with her legs spread while she closed her eyes, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, which was originally written in Spanish and translated to English through Google Translate, Ariana advertised for Bo and Tee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Ariana's followers also flocked to the comments section to compliment her in both English and Spanish.

"You have a wonderful face and a wonderful smile," wrote one fan.

"Beautiful pictures," added a different devotee.

"ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS," remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Your [sic] a real hottie. Take care," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a kissing face, a smiling face, and a thumbs-up emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ariana has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a skimpy animal-print swimsuit. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.

