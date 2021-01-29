Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Kate Upton Sizzles In Tiny Pink Mesh Gym Shorts: 'I Don't Know What's Harder'
instagram
Rachel Dillin

Kate Upton treated her 6.1 million Instagram followers to a cute photo and video of herself getting ready to do some boxing.

In both the picture and the video, the mother of one sat in front of a wrought iron fence with gorgeous greenery growing through the slats. The lower half also had some chicken wire attached to it. Kate wore a black tank top with a white Nike Swoosh logo across her chest. She paired that with tiny pink mesh gym shorts with purple trim. The mother of one was barefoot, and she wore her long blond hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun with small pieces that escaped the hairdo.

Kate accessorized with large black oversized glasses and a pair of boxing gloves. She smiled a huge toothy grin and held her hands on each hip. She sat on short green grass with her legs criss-cross-applesauce.

In the clip, Kate demonstrated just how difficult it was for her to put on the second glove. She ended up resorting to using her teeth to grab the strap that wrapped around her wrist, and it secured to her hand before her workout session.

Instagram users seemed to appreciate Kate's conundrum and her candid post sharing her frustrations. At least 44,700 hit the like button, and more than 210 took a moment to leave an uplifting comment.

"You look great, Kate! Hahaha, I use my teeth too, just like you. There's no other way to do it," one fan agreed, including a laughing-crying smiley.

"Teeth work for the win! You are a total knockout, Kate. Keep up all the good work. It's worth it," a second devotee enthused, including flames, hearts, and a bicep emoji.

"Oh wow! Are you training to become a superhero in movies? You look absolutely stunning and flawless as always. I love your natural, healthy glow. You have never looked happier," a third Instagram user declared, adding red lips, roses, and a grinning smiley.

"This is like Rocky! The photo credit could've been nice enough to put down the camera and wrap it for you," a fourth follower teased, with a laughing-crying smiley and a heart.

Kate regularly updates her social media with pictures of herself working out and doing other things. The Inquisitr recently reported that she shared an image of herself with her professional baseball player husband, Justin Verlander, to mark their last photo of 2020.

